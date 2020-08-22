Covid treatment centre for BSF personnel opened at Baljek airport

TURA: A 75-bed “Covid Healing Centre” to treat corona positive personnel of the paramilitary BSF has been opened at Baljek airport in jengjal, 34 kms from Tura, by Deputy commissioner Ram Singh on Saturday.

The centre is to be manned by medical teams and staff of the BSF and will treat corona positive personnel from all BSF units deployed in the Garo Hills region.

Meghalaya has been experiencing rising number of covid cases over the past few weeks with maximum positive cases turning out to be from the central paramilitary force whose personnel are returning for active duty after completion of their home leave in different parts of the country.

In a statement the BSF said, “With the increase in number of Covid cases in the country and movement of people from other parts of the country, new covid-19 cases are emerging in the border state of Meghalaya. To arrest any further spread and contain it at a very initial stage the district administration, West Garo Hills, and BSF Tura are working in tandem to quarantine, isolate and testing for Covid-19 of all the troops arriving from other states for duty on the Indo-Bangladesh border. This will ease the pressure on the Corona Care Centres and Tura Civil Hospital.”

According to the paramilitary force, this is the first ever facility created by the BSF in Meghalaya which has been initiated by its Inspector General Kuldeep Saini of Meghalaya Frontier, Shillong.

A host of senior BSF officials, including DIG BSF of SHQ Tura Surjit Singh, Commandant SHQ J K Singh, commandant K N Triparthi and BSF chief medical officer (SG) Dr S K Verma.

From the administration side district surveillance officer Dr Mukrang Terang and additional surveillance officer Dr Ivonne M Sangma attended the inauguration alongside deputy commissioner Ram Singh.