KMSS to float political party by Oct

GUWAHATI: Leading farmers’ organisation in Assam, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Saturday announced that it would launch a new political party to contest next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, KMSS president Vasco D Saikia said the organisation has, in the meantime, started all preparations to float a regional party by October this year to be led by the organisation’s chief adviser, Akhil Gogoi, who has been imprisoned since the past eight months now.

“This regional party of ours will be an uncompromising secular force when it comes to the protection of the interests of indigenous people. The party will be officially announced by our chief adviser, Akhil Gogoi after he is freed from prison by October,” Saikia said.

KMSS had reportedly been garnering funds from people through an initiative recently to take up the legal proceedings in court for the release of Akhil Gogoi.

Sources in the organisation however said that the new party would not be named ‘Ganamukti Sangram Samiti’, which was decided earlier by the organisation during its general conference at Sivasagar.