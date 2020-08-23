NFR to run weekly parcel trains between Guwahati and Agartala

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will be operating weekly Parcel Express trains as per fixed time table between Guwahati and Agartala on round trip basis, to provide a solution for transportation of essential and other commodities in small quantity to parts of Assam and Tripura.

These parcel trains will have stoppages at many intermediate stations to enable the agricultural and trade community of these localities to transport their produce / goods to the required destinations at ease.

After the recent good patronization by traders in transporting their commodities through the parcel trains, NFR has decided to operate more such trains to facilitate traders to transport goods for common people. Transportation of goods through trains is the most eco-friendly mode of speedy transportation from one location to another and Indian Railways has been providing many facilities to promote such transportation.

Since April already 16 Parcel Express trains operated in between Guwahati and Agartala. Such parcel trains are providing golden opportunity to small traders to boost their business.

The proposed Parcel Express train towards Agartala having no 00539 will start from Guwahati every Tuesday at 07-00 am w.e.f. 25-08-2020 to reach Agartala at 10-45 pm same day. During return journey the Parcel Express train having no 00540 will start from Agartala every Wednesday at 06-30 pm w.e.f. 26-08-2020 to reach Guwahati at 10-15 am on Thursday. Parcel trains will have stoppages at Jagiroad, Hojai, Lanka, Lamsakhang, Lumding Jn, Manderdisa, Badarpur, Dharmanagar & Kumarghat for loading and unloading of parcel packages during its journey on both ways. However, additional stoppages can also be provided depending on the transportation need of local traders.

The interested traders/ farmers / customers including Govt. agencies/dept may contact the respective Station Managers or any of the officials of Commercial Department of their area for more details to transport their goods.

These Parcel Express train service can also be availed by anybody who is in need of sending consignments to different places by calling a centralized helpline number 138 or 139. Business Development Unit of the Lumding division may also be contacted for any type of assistance related to transportation of goods.