Containment order for Chibinang market de-notified

TURA: The containment order issued for Chibinang Market in West Garo Hills was on Monday lifted by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh and the market will resume functioning normally.

According to Ram Singh, the containment order was de-notified based on contact tracing status and test reports of the high risk contacts and other reports received. However, the DC informed that random testing would continue in the area and urged people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and hand hygiene.