Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Meghalaya not keen to have plasma bank now

Covid-19Covid-19 ShillongMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek. File image File Photo

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek on Monday said that the State government had discussed about plasma bank and was not keen to have its own bank at the moment.

Admitting that NEIGRIHMS had written to the State government regarding setting up of a plasma bank, Hek said if NEIGRIHMS had applied through proper channel the State would definitely allow technical experts to come although they would have to adhere to all the laid down COVID-19 protocols.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.