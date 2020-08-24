Meghalaya not keen to have plasma bank now

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek on Monday said that the State government had discussed about plasma bank and was not keen to have its own bank at the moment.

Admitting that NEIGRIHMS had written to the State government regarding setting up of a plasma bank, Hek said if NEIGRIHMS had applied through proper channel the State would definitely allow technical experts to come although they would have to adhere to all the laid down COVID-19 protocols.