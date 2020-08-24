GSU seeks DC’s intervention on illegal water distillery, bad roads

TURA: The GSU, Phulbari Regional Unit on Monday alleged the illegal and unauthorized functioning of a water distillery at Soshan Ghat area in Phulbari and demanded that an inquiry be conducted by the authorities at the site.

In their complaint addressed to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, the union informed that a local water distillery with the brand name ‘R O Mineral Water’ has been bottling their product without maintaining norms of hygiene and other guidelines.

According to the union, the business is being operated since the last few years without obtaining permission from concerned authorities like the NGT, Pollution Control Board and the Deputy Commissioner. The union urged the concerned authority to conduct a spot inquiry to ensure that the water being bottled is not harmful and safe for human consumption.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated demand, the union has sought the immediate repair of the road connecting to Balachanda via Masangpani, Gimegre and Takmagre as well as the repair of bridges along the route. According to the union, the route has three timber bridges which are in a deteriorating condition and poses risks to vehicles that cross it.

Pointing out that the road is the only source of transportation for the people of the said villages the union urged the deputy commissioner to look into its repair at the earliest.