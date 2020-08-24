‘De-recognition of CTE, Rongkhon an instance of discrimination’

TURA: The New Tura Development Forum on Monday termed the recent de-recognition of the College of Teacher Education (CTE), Rongkhon by the NCTE as just another instances of discrimination towards the region.

Strongly expressing resentment towards the move, the forum said that the blame should not be put on the Principal alone but the role played by other stakeholders should also be looked into.

In a statement issued here, the forum raised several questions which could have resulted in the move. “Was the Principal appointed complying with the norms of the NCTE? Were there no other candidates from the region who fulfilled the requisite criteria for appointment? Are all other appointments made in accordance with the prescribed norms which are not in contrary to the NCTE norms?” it asked.

The forum while strongly condemning the withdrawal of recognition to the said college also urged all citizens to denounce the move. It also demanded the restoration of recognition to the college immediately.

According to the forum, the region was being discriminated from time to time and referred to instances that had taken place in the recent past. According to the forum, these include the alleged move to downgrade the DDK Tura, recruitment to MeECL without any candidates from Garo Hills, negligence to develop NEHU Tura campus and the delay in setting up the medical college in Tura.