Assam BJP slams Cong for ‘propaganda’ against Guwahati airport move

GUWAHATI: The state BJP has slammed the Congress for its “propaganda” against the Centre’s move to lease out LGBI airport here for 50 years through public-private partnership.

In a statement issued here, state BJP spokesperson, Lakhya Konwar alleged that the “Congress and the Left parties, motivated by purely political motives, have resorted to extreme misinterpretation of propaganda in this regard without going into the depths of the subject matter.”

“Private partnership is aimed at improving the quality of services for passengers. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has lauded the recent move to lease out Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport under a similar arrangement and hoped that the airport would be improved through it. In this context, the propaganda made by the Congress leaders in Assam is purely politically motivated,” Konwar said.

“It is possible to bring airports up to international standards with the participation of public and private sectors. This model is already popular and effective in many countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Kamrup (Metro) district committee on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the airport opposing the Centre’s move to “privatise” the airport along with other airports.

“Employees and local youths will be directly and indirectly affected by the move,” APCC president Ripun Bora said during the dharna.