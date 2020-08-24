Area under Phulbari market declared containment zone as Chibinang

TURA: No sooner was the Chibinang Market in West Garo Hills de-notified from the containment order by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Monday morning, another market area under the same district was declared a Micro Containment Zone on the same day.

An area under Phulbari Market from BSNL office to Naresh market was declared a micro containment zone after 3 positive cases of Covid-19 was detected during random antigen testing. According to the deputy commissioner, contact tracing is continuing in the area and people have been urged to follow Covid protocols and be safe.

Earlier, the containment order for Chibinang market was lifted in the morning and soon resumed functioning normally. According to Ram Singh, the containment order was de-notified based on contact tracing status and test reports of the high risk contacts and other reports received. However, the DC informed that random testing would continue in the area and urged people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and hand hygiene.