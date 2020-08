SHILLONG: Meghalaya today reported 59 new positive cases including 55 in East Khasi Hills district (Armed Forces 9, others 46) alone

Health Minister AL Hek said that apart from East Khasi Hills, 4 cases were reported in Ri Bhoi district (Armed forces 2, others 2).

The number of active cases in the state as of now stands at 1179 and the total recovery is 789