Phulbari MLA assures stringent action against rape accused

SHILLONG: Phulbari MLA from West Garo Hills, S G Esmatur Mominin on Monday asserted that he would ensure that culprits involved in the gang rape committed in his constituency would be dealt with firmly by the law.

” Such a brutal crime has occurred in my constituency for the first time. Three guys raped a 16-year- old girl. They dragged her and raped in the resident of one of them,” said Mominin.

Condemning the act, he said,” As a representative of Phulbari I will make sure that they will be punished”.

“We should collectively try to stop such brutal act. People should be united and act unitedly against such acts,” he said.

” The public should not take law into their hands as police and government is there,” he added.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by a group of men on August 20 at 4 pm. Since then, the accused Habibul Islam, Mokabbir Hussain, Ishraful Hoque, all of the same village Bholarbhita, have been absconding.