8 more die of CODIV19 in Assam, toll mounts to 260

GUWAHATI: Eight more persons died of COVID19 infection in Assam today taking the death toll so far in the state to 260

The deceased were identified by Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his twitter handle as follows:

Usha Das (70), Aparna Roy (48), Nayana Das (21) of Kamrup Metro district; Labanya Bhuyan (65) of Nalbari ; Masfil Hussain (55) of Baksa; Ajay Kumar Gupta (40) of Karbi Anglong; Jhantu Deb (46) of Golaghat and Bishnu Biswas (55) of Majuli.