Assam agrees to put on hold construction of road at disputed area in Langpih  

NONGSTOIN: Assam today agreed to stop construction of road from Mokoibari to Domtiewsaw following a meeting held between the ADCs of Kamrup and West Khasi Hills districts at Assam BOP in Langpih.

The meeting attended by West Khasi Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) P D Sangma accompanied by DSP Crime of West Khasi Hills, B. Kharjana. Assam was represented by Kamrup district ADC, Satyajit Baruah accompanied by Additional SP, Sanjib Saikia and other police officers.

The officials from Assam in the meeting alleged that Meghalaya Police had set up a camp at Domtiewsaw village and were obstructing the movements of Nepali community people in the area. Assam delegation further alleged that Meghalaya Police had prevented developmental works from taking place in Mawbynna (Sundarpur) including the MGNREGS road project from Mokoibari to Domtiewsaw.

P D Sangma countering the allegation made by Assam ADC termed those baseless and pointed out that there was no police camp or any other structure built by Meghalaya Police in the area. As for the obstruction of the road project, he said, the district administration had the right to intervene because the land involved belong to a private owner whose consent was not taken by Assam before starting the construction.

.Both the ADCs have conducted a spot inspection at Domtiewsaw in the presence of headman of Sundarpur, Sitaram Sharma and they could not find any structure or camp of Meghalaya Police as alleged by the Assam.

After the inspection the ADC from Assam agreed that they would stop the construction of the road project till a decision was in the next meeting to be held on September 2 between the respective Deputy Commissioners of Kamrup District of Assam and West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.