Amit Shah condoles death of Archana Mahanta

GUWAHATI: Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away at a city Hospital today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of the singer Archana Mahanta. Shah took to Twitter and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“Renowned Singer Archana Mahanta’s demise has saddened me. She was an iconic artiste of Assam’s Lok Sangeet. Her voice will keep enthralling the audience all over the world. At this hour of grief, I extend my condolence to Archana Mahanta’s family and supporters. Om Shanti.”