Integrity, identity of Manipur cannot be compromised: UCM

GUWAHATI: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has categorically stated that it would not accept any final settlement between the government of India and NSCN (IM) if the integrity and identity of Manipur was compromised.

In a statement issued on Thursday by BM Yaima, secretary, IPR (UCM), the civil society organisation asserted that since the government of India’s peace talks was with the armed groups of Nagaland, such as the Naga National Political Groups and NSCN (IM), any forthcoming settlement should be confined to Nagaland only.

“The people of Manipur will defend peace and integrity at any cost. In 2001, the people rose in the Great June Uprising against the Centre-NSCN (IM) ceasefire or Bangkok Agreement of June 14 that extended the ceasefire “without territorial limit”, the statement issued by Yaima, said.

“The uprising left a trail of destruction and the martyrdom of 18 souls all for the protection of the integrity of Manipur. In response, the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, having recognised the unique integrity of Manipur, on July 27, 2001, announced the deletion of the contentious words “without territorial limit” from the Bangkok Agreement,” it stated.

UCM pointed out that since the people of Manipur were not involved in the talks for peace in Nagaland, it could not be extended to Manipur in any form or under any circumstance.

The organisation denounced the reported possible arrangement for extension of the Centre-NSCN (IM) peace to affect Manipur’s interests.

“If the report is accurate, it is unfortunate that the peace stakeholders are provoking and inciting Manipur’s peace-loving people to rise against political betrayal and divisive communal policy. The reported ploy of consultation with Manipur after the government of India has settled with a Nagaland-based armed group is not acceptable,” it said.

The Centre, it said, must not bypass the interest of the people of Manipur if meaningful peace has to be established in Manipur.

“The government of India must take all the stakeholders of Manipur on board if any policy would involve the territory and identity of Manipur. A slight mistake of undermining Manipur’s historical, social, cultural, political, and territorial integrity will create an environment of unrest, holocaust, change of regime, and irreparable loss of trust for India,” it added.