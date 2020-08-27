Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Assam reports 4 more deaths, 2036 new COVID19 cases

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI:  Four more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Thursday taking the death toll up to 278  while 2036 news COVID19 cases were detected on the same day at the positivity rate of 5.75 per cent.

However, the state reported discharge of 2345 COVID19 patients from various hospitals in the state on Thursday.

Out of the new cases detected today, highest number of 481 cases were reported from Kamrup (Metro) district, 146 from Jorhat district, 129 from Dibrugarh district and 110 from Hailakandi district.

