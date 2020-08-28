8 more dies, COVID19 cases cross 1 lakh in Assam

GUWAHATI : Eight more COVID19 patients died in Assam today taking the death toll up to 28 even as 2560 new cases were detected in the state today taking the total number of cases over one lakh in the state.

Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma identified the deceased Sabina Yasmin (38) of Sivasagar ; Subarna Kr Gogoi (63) of Dibrugarh ; Durgadhar Das (59) of Tinsukia ; Harbinder Singh (49) of Kamrup Metro ; Dipanjoli Kakati (67), Late Aman Paul (70) of Golaghat ; Mamoni Boruah (45) of Dibrugarh ; Manik Das (80) of Kamrup.

Meanwhile, 2560 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in the state today out of

40102 tests done in last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 6.38%.

Maximum number of 562 cases detected in Kamrup Metro, 167 in Jorhat-167, 165 in Cachar, 139 in Dibrugarh, 135 in Hailakandi.