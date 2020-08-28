Cases in state to peak in next two months: Hek

SHILLONG: If anybody thought that Meghalaya would get early respite from COVID-19, they must think again.

It is now officially being projected that the pandemic is likely to reach its peak in the state in the next two months.

Revealing this, Health Minister, AL Hek on Friday told The Shillong Times that cases are likely to surge in the coming weeks before peaking in September-October.

According to Hek, the projection has been made by the researchers and health experts.

Lamenting that the state is now seeing cases even without travel history, the minister reiterated that this was an indication of community spread. “We need to control this and we are taking necessary steps,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Hek reviewed the progress of testing in the containment zone at Golf Link with the headman, health and ASHA workers. He said that in the area, 207 people were tested for COVID of which four were found to be positive.

9th COVID death

The 70-year-old asymptomatic positive patient who was declared brought dead to Shillong Civil Hospital on Wednesday has been marked as the ninth COVID casualty in the state.

Rajendra Shah, resident of 29 Cantonment, Shillong died after collapsing at his residence. He was declared dead on arrival at the Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

75 new cases

The state on Thursday registered 75 new positive cases taking the total active cases to 1222, even as 25 people recovered on the day.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that East Khasi Hills recorded 29 cases, East Garo Hills- 27, West Garo Hills- 15, South West Garo Hills- 2 while South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills recorded one case each.

Giving out the details of the active cases, Dr War said East Khasi Hills alone has 847, West Khasi Hills- 43, Ri Bhoi- 68, West Jaintia Hills- 2, East Jaintia Hills- 12, West Garo Hills- 187, South West Garo Hills- 3, South Garo Hills- 11, East Garo Hills- 39 and North Garo Hills- 10.

With 25 individuals recovering from COVID-19 on Thursday, the total number of recoveries in the state is 899.

So far 81,012 samples have been sent for testing out of which 78,431 are negative while results of 452 samples are awaited. The number of entrants into the state stands at 31,425 as on Thursday.