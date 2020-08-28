US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapon: Kamala Harris

Washington: The United States will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapon, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Wednesday, asserting that if voted to power, a Biden Administration will work with allies to strengthen the Obama-era nuclear deal with Tehran and push back its other destabilizing actions.

Training her gun at the Trump Administration on the matter, the Indian-origin Senator said, “That nuclear deal, as we all know, blocked Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon and it was working, as was verified by international inspectors and the US intelligence community. But Donald Trump withdrew from it…promising a better deal and a cowed Iran, but instead Iran is revving up its nuclear activity and becoming more provocative.”

“Let me be clear, we will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Period. We will continue to ensure that Israel has the unbreakable support of the United States,” said Harris, the first person of Black and Indian descent to have been nominated by a major party as its vice-presidential candidate.

The Democratic Party’s presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, she said, actually took historic steps as vice president to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. She was responding to questions during a fundraiser.

“The Obama-Biden administration imposed what were described as crippling multilateral sanctions which brought Iran to negotiations, which paved the way for the JCPOA and prevented a nuclear armed Iran, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee said. (PTI)