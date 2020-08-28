America needs four more years of Trump: Pence

Washington: Portraying President Donald Trump as a protector of the nation, his deputy and running mate Vice President Mike Pence has said the US needs four more years of his administration in these challenging times.

Pence, 61, formally accepted the Republican Party’s vice-presidential nomination on the third night of the National Republican Convention on Wednesday.

In these challenging times our country needs a president who believes in America. Who believes in the boundless capacity of the American people to meet any challenge, defeat any foe, and defend the freedoms we all hold dear,” he said.

Republican delegates from across the country have re-nominated Trump and Pence for the November 3 election. They will be challenged by former vice president Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Senator Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket.

“America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House! Pence said in his address.

The hard truth is… you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, Pence said in his acceptance address from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Four years ago, I answered the call to join this ticket because I knew that Donald Trump had leadership and the vision to make America great again,” Pence said.

Pence said for the last four years, he has been watching Trump enduring unrelenting attacks and getting up every day and fighting to keep the promises he made to the American people. So, with gratitude for the confidence President Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican party, and the grace of God, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as Vice President of the United States, Pence said.

Trump, who would deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House joined Pence and the Second Lady Karen Pence at the stage along with the First Lady Melania.

In his remarks, Pence said that last week’s Democratic National Convention was full of negativity.

Democrats spent four days attacking America. Joe Biden said we were living through a ‘season of American darkness’. But as President Trump said, ‘where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness’, he said. (PTI)