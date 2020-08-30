Police assure to bring WGH temple vandals to book

SHILLONG: Following the vandalisation of a temple by miscreants in Selsella, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Western Range) and Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills, had inspected the place of occurrence.

It may be mentioned that the Marok Ancholic Mahamaya Mandir at Merenggapara village was reportedly vandalised by unknown miscreants recently.

Stating that the inspection was made to closely monitor the issue, Assistant IGP (Administration), GK Iangrai, has assured that that the investing team is going all out to arrest the people involved in the offence.

Meanwhile, the department has appealed to one and all to refrain themselves from disseminating any misinformation with regard to the temple vandalisation.

“For any clarification or further information, the District Police/Officer-in-Charge of Police Stations/Out Posts of West Garo Hills Districts may kindly be contacted,” a police statement said.

It may be mentioned that the temple at Merenggapara village was found damaged by locals on the morning of August 16.

The West Garo Hills District Administration had also set up a peace committee, represented by elders from the community, to avert any emergence of communal tension.

Locals from the area believe it to be the handiwork of persons who may have been intoxicated.