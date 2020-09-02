NCW seeks report on hospitals’ lapse

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of reports of deaths of pregnant women and children in Meghalaya due to lack of medical care during the ongoing pandemic, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an immediate report on the issue.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a letter to Meghalaya Chief Secretary MS Rao, said the fatalities were “a matter of serious concern”.

“The Commission has taken note of the lapse by the hospitals at the time when the Government of India is emphasising for implementation of institutional delivery mechanisms across the nation. It is a matter of serious concern,” Sharma said.

“We are bringing to your notice and it is requested to kindly send a feedback in the matter,” she said.

Earlier, Meghalaya DHS, (MI) Aman War had said that at least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborn babies have died in the state since April after being denied admission in hospitals and because of lack of medical attention due to diversion of the health machinery to fight the pandemic.

The deaths of the newborns were due to lack of medical attention and care, pneumonia and birth asphyxia, he had clarified.