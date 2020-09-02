African swine fever spread stopped: Dy CM

SHILLONG: In what can be called a major relief for the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said the African swine fever (ASF) spread in state has come to a halt, adding that there is no more increase in the cases.

Earlier, a total of 19 villages in the state were declared as the epicentres of ASF after a large number of pigs died. The villages include Lamin, Shangpung Moosyiem, Shnongpdeng and Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills district; Khlieh Umtrew, Umnget, Mawlyngkhung, Umsaitsning Umdamli and Nongrim Nongladew in Ri Bhoi district; Umkdait Nongmensong, Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Mawshbuit Nongrim, Mawshbuit Nongkhlaw, Sohlwai Krang, Mylliem Madaningsyiem Lumbangla and 5th Mile, Parmaw in East Khasi Hills district; Synrang Shahkhain and Rymbai Wapungskur in East Jaintia Hills district and Mairang (Government pig farm) in West Khasi Hills district.

Tynsong, however, said that the list of containment areas due to ASF remains the same.

With regard to cattle infected with lumpy skin disease in Assam, Tynsong asserted that no such case has been so far detected in the state.

However, instructions have been given to the director of veterinary to be vigilant and proactive on this issue, he said.