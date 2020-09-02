NHAI gets govt nod to employ Assam workers

SHILLONG: The state government has accorded permission to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to rope in workers from outside to undertake major repairs on the fast-eroding highways in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that NHAI has labourers stationed in Guwahati who can be brought to work in the state but they have to strictly adhere to all health protocols and SOPs.

“They are allowed to bring their people from outside. Let them work in the day time and return back after work,” he added.