Petition to NGT drags minister

SHILLONG: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday issued notice to state government seeking its response regarding action taken to stop illegal coal mining, after a petition was filed before the tribunal dragging Cabinet Minister James Sangma for his alleged role in this regard.

The NGT has asked the government to reply within four weeks. The petition before NGT was filed by city-based resident Pawan Sharma.

The petition also mentioned by name former Home Minister James Sangma and his associate Suraj Joshi in connection with the illegal coal trade.

The petition pointed out the role of the duo and added that no action was ever initiated against him from any quarter which only revealed the fact that attempts were made to shield those who were involved in the crime.

The petitioner sought the intervention of NGT to stop illegal coal mining and action against those perpetuating the unlawful activities.

He filed a petition urging that is a need on the part of NGT to direct the state to stop illegal mining, transport and export of coal from Meghalaya. The petition also highlighted the non-implementation of the directions of the Tribunal by the state government.

The petitioner reminded that the Tribunal had imposed a complete ban on rat-hole mining in Meghalaya and thereafter on the basis of several recommendations of the committee constituted by it, the Tribunal issued many directions to check rat-hole mining and abuse of process of law by the state regarding extraction, transport and export of coal and causing loss to the public exchequer besides degrading the environment.

According to the petitioner, despite NGT directives, rat-hole mining was continuing along with all its ills with impunity.