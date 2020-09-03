Barik mall gets thumbs down from Cong MLA

SHILLONG: Even as Meghalaya Government looks to have made up its mind to go ahead with constructing a shopping mall at PWD complex at Barik here, Senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope has renewed his disapproval of the project.

The former Speaker, Pyngrope on Wednesday said that though it is the government which will ultimately take a decision on the matter, he observed that constructing a shopping mall within a recreational area was not a good idea.

“Creating a recreational park is a good idea but do we need a shopping mall inside a recreation park,” he said.

Reiterating that shopping malls are now a thing of the past, he said that in Mumbai, 80 per cent of the shopping malls are closing down because of less footfalls and decline in sales.

Disagreeing to the statement of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who believes that there is no space for more greenery in Shillong and government would focus on New Shillong Township as far as greenery is concerned, Pyngrope said that in reality it is Shillong which needs more green areas.

According to the Nongthymmai MLA, even in recreational parks, concrete structure should be minimal with food court and toilets.

“Creating recreational park would be a better project if they can forget shopping mall for the time being,” was his last word.