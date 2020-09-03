Co-morbid patient dies in state

SHILLONG: Meghalaya recorded its 13th COVID- related death after a resident of Nongmensong passed away at NEIGRIHMS on Wednesday morning.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that the patient, Dil Bahadur Biswa, 72, was brought to NEIGRIHMS on September 1 at around 1 am and he expired at 8:45 am on Wednesday. “The cause of death was due to respiratory failure. He had COVID-19 pneumonia and the contributing cause is Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease,” Dr War informed.

Overall it was a good day for Meghalaya vis-à-vis the COVID situation with 83 people recovering from the virus even as 77 new positive cases were detected. 41 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, six in West Garo Hills, 16 in Ri Bhoi, two in East Garo Hills, three in South Garo Hills and nine in East Jaintia Hills.