Concern over high infant, maternal mortality in state

SHILLONG: Congress legislator, Charles Pyngrope on Wednesday drew the attention of the government towards the high infant and maternal mortality rate in Meghalaya and asked the Health department to come up with immediate measures to reverse the worrying trend.

Pointing to the pandemic as a possible reason behind the high casualty rate, the Congress leader said that the department should pay attention to the crisis.

Reacting to Health Minister AL Hek’s statement that people’s preference for home delivery instead of institutional delivery resulted in the high rate of mortality, Pyngrope asked the government to accord top priority to institutional delivery.