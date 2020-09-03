Centre bans 118 Chinese apps including PUBG

New Delhi: In yet another surgical strike on malicious Chinese apps, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu and couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.

The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has millions of users, especially young, in India. (IANS)