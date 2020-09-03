Govt revises syllabi for Board exams

SHILLONG: In what appears to be a precursor to resumption of schools and colleges in Meghalaya, the Education department has finalised a revised and condensed set of syllabi for both Class X and Class XII for the coming board examinations.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui told reporters here on Wednesday, “The revised syllabus will highlight on the topics and lessons which need to be imparted to the students during the remaining period of the current academic session.”

According to him, the revised syllabi will be made available to all the schools by September 21.

He however made it very clear that the permission given to students of classes IX-XII to visit the schools will require the consent of the parents.

“The visit of the students to seek the guidance of the teachers is voluntarily. No students will be allowed to visit to the schools without the written consent of the parents,” the minister said.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs while issuing the notification on Unlock 4.0 has stated that all educational institutions will remain closed till September 30.

He also informed that the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts have been directed that all schools or colleges which have been converted into corona care centres or institutional quarantine centres should be vacated by September 15.

“We have taken this decision to allow teachers and students to visit the school and also for hold of the under graduate courses final semester examinations,” Rymbui added.