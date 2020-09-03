Laloo to take over as DC from Nongbri

SHILLONG: In a district level transfers and postings on Tuesday, the state government has changed the Deputy Commissioners of four districts, including East Khasi Hills district, in what is described as routine. However, none of the Deputy Commissioners in question has completed the normal three-year stint.

In a notification issued here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner East Khasi Hills Matsiewdor War Nongbri has been posted as Secretary Information & Public Relations, while she will be replaced by Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills Isawanda Laloo.

Nongbri had serves as DC since December, 2018.

Secretary Social Welfare C. Kharkongor will take over from Laloo as the new DC at Mawkyrwat.

E. Kharmalki, Secretary MUDA, has been transferred and posted as West Jaintia Hills DC. He replaces FM Dopth who will now serve as Secretary, Textiles. SC Sadhu, DC North Garo Hills has been transferred and posted a Director of Community and Rural Development, Shillong. Nobody has been named to as the new DC at Resubelpara.

BS Sohliya, CEO Shillong Municipal Board and Director of IPR, will also function as secretary MUDA.

Joint Secretary Urban Affairs, G. Kharmawphlang will additionally function as Director of Urban Affairs department.

The notification also transferred and posted ADC Nongpoh D. Phawa and ADC West Jaintia Hills RS Manners as ADCs in Shillong.

As a consequence, ADC East Khasi Hills MB Tongper has been posted at Nongpoh, while Extra Assistant Commissioner Shillong, MA Challam has been posted at Jowai in the same capacity.