Cong MLA all praise for Modi

SHILLONG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rare bouquet from the most unlikely quarter — a Congress legislator from Meghalaya.

Opposition Chief Whip and senior Congress leader, PT Sawkmie not only heaped praises on Modi for his “dedication” and “working style” in attending to grievances of citizens.

The Congress MLA from Mawlai made no bones of his admiration for Modi after the PM’s Office duly acknowledged a recent petition jointly sent by Sawkmie and his party colleague, HM Shangpliang, seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention into the devastation caused by floods in the plains of Garo Hills.

In their petition, the Congress MLAs had sought a special package for Meghalaya to tide over the crisis in the aftermath of the flood.

The two legislators had drawn the PM’s attention to the loss of lives and the damage to standing crops in Selsella, Tikrikilla and Demdema C&RD Blocks in Garo Hills.

It was however unclear whether or not the grievances have been mitigated by the PMO’s intervention.