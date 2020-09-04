Relaxation for NEET examinees

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has announced a slew of COVID protocol relaxations for students who are going to appear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for September 13.

Following a meeting between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Health Minister AL Hek on Thursday, it was decided that the admit card of the candidates would be treated as their movement pass.

“Their admit card will be treated as their pass and they won’t have to go for quarantine as they will be travelling within the state only, Hek said.

The minister clarified that NEET candidates would not have to undergo COVID-19 testing.

“We took this decision as we want them to be free of all concerns and concentrate on their entrance test,” Hek said.

The Health minister informed that the chief minister was appreciative of the idea and termed it as both logical and practical.

Hek asserted that the examination centres in the state would be sanitised by the Health department prior to the date of examination.