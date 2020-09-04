PHE minister inaugurates water supply scheme in Lumshyiap

NONGPOH: PHE Minister, Samlin Malngiang, on Thursday, inaugurated the Lumshyiap Water Supply Scheme in Lumshyiap village, Umroi, Ri Bhoi.

The Lumshyiap Water Supply Scheme, funded by the PHE department amounting to Rs 86.85 lakh, aims to provide piped water connection to 65 households, two churches, and an Aganwadi centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister took note of the untiring efforts and dedicated services of the local MLA and Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi for the betterment of the people and the district.

Appreciating the PHE officials for their sincerity and hard work in completing the project, he said that it is a red-letter day for the residents of Lumsyiap village.

The minister hoped that the scheme would cater to the needs of those who have been depending for many years on water being manually collected from a far-flung source.

On the day, the PHE minister also announced that Lumshyiap is the first village in the state to achieve 100 per cent piped water connection. He mentioned that Lumshyiap should figure in the list as one of the model villages to set an example for others.

The minister also appreciated the residents for extending support and cooperation in making the project a successful one.

He also highlighted that the government, through the central scheme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), aims to provide water tap connection to every household across the state.

With Lumshyiap village set to reach the milestone of centenary in 2022, the PHE minister insisted that besides the water supply scheme, he would also look into the matter related with blacktopping of the village road.

The minister also urged the village committee and the people at large to continue their cooperation with the department and also sustain all the government schemes granted to them for their benefits.

During the day, the minister, along with other dignitaries, also visited some of the households and interacted with beneficiaries on how piped water connections are beneficial to them.

The inaugural programme was attended by Umroi MLA George B Lyngdoh, Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, RM Kurbah, Additional Chief Engineer PHE and CR Challam among others.