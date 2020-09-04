FKJGP elated over road project

NONGSTOIN: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Maweit Circle, has expressed content over the decision taken by the state government to construct an intermediate lane for a 35-km-long Nongstoin-Maweit road in West Khasi Hills.

Speaking to a media person here on Wednesday, president of FKJGP Maweit Circle, Anthony Umiong, said that officials from the PWD department recently inspected the road for the preparation of the detailed project report.

“We are happy and accept this intermediate road and still await sanction of the 75-km two-lane road from Nongstoin-Maweit-Nongjri as was promised by the government,” he said.

The Nongstoin-Maweit road, which had remained dilapidated for years, was first carved out by the Assam government in the year 1964-65.

It may be mentioned that the deplorable road condition had caused misery to the people living in the areas.