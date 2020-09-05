Ailing Tura lad dies

TURA: The young teenage boy whose frail health condition galvanised people across the Garo Hills region to step forward and extend a helping hand has tragically passed away on Friday night.

The sad news of Cheangku Ch Momin’s demise was received by shock and sadness by hundreds of people from all over Garo Hills who had come forward to lend support to the young boy. Cheangku, who was diagnosed with tuberculosis, had stopped seeking medical help in view of his parents abject poverty for the last many months. It was thanks to a group of his school friends from St. Mary’s higher secondary school, Tura, his very own school, who stepped in to garner support that Cheangku was finally brought for a proper medical care at Tura Civil Hospital.

Sadly, it came too late.