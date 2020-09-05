Umgot river features in Vistara video

NEW DELHI: On board flight safety instructions can be quite predictable and mundane. But not with Vistara’s newly crafted video which features a picturesque piece of Meghalaya.

Video of a country boat floating on the crystal clear waters of Umngot River in Dawki is one of the most attractive backgrounds in use for flight safety do’s and don’ts of Vistara.

As an air hostess of Vistara starts putting the jacket on the screen in case the plane makes an emergency landing on water, the background shows a boat on the clear river water of Umngot. The water looks like a glass surface and the scene is so eye-catching, it looks straight out of a fairy tale.

Vistara has released a new safety video for its shiny pair of 787 Dreamliner aircraft. With the arrival of two brand new Dreamliners, Vistara has got its first international flights under its belt and to celebrate this milestone, the airline has invested in an equally shiny new safety video to play onboard the 787.

Vistara’s safety video also features an Indian yoga instructor, delivering all the essential safety advice while also ensuring we all know how to relax. Pictured in a variety of different beautiful locations around India, including Meghalaya, the video tries to achieve a fantastic mix of information delivery and destination salesmanship.