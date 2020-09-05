Russian vaccine Sputnik V safe: Lancet study

MOSCOW: The COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, approved by Russia last month, has been shown to elicit antibody response with no serious adverse events in small human trials, according to preliminary results published in The Lancet journal on Friday.

Results from early-phase non-randomised vaccine trials in a total of 76 people show that two formulations of the vaccine have a good safety profile detected over 42 days, and induce antibody responses in all participants within 21 days.

Secondary outcomes from the trial suggest the vaccines also produce a T cell response within 28 days, the researchers said.

The findings are based on two small phase trials lasting 42 days — one studying a frozen formulation of the vaccine, and another involving a lyophilised (freeze-dried) formulation of the vaccine, they said.

The trials took place in two hospitals in Russia, and participants knew that they were receiving the vaccine, the study said. (PTI)