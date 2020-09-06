In a first, Union Health ministry introduces ‘on demand’ testing

New Delhi: For the first time, the Union Health Ministry has allowed on-demand COVID-19 testing without a prescription.

The new advisory has been made on the recommendations of the National Task Force on the novel coronavirus.

“For the first time, along with more simplified modalities, the updated guidelines provide for ‘on-demand’ testing in order to ensure higher levels of testing,” read a release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry can get an “on demand” test.

The ministry said that the new advisory has further simplified the testing process and given more freedom and flexibilities to the state authorities to facilitate enhanced ease of testing for the people.

“A totally new section has been added in the advisory on ‘testing on demand’ which for all practical purposes does away with prescription by a registered medical practitioner although state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities,” read the release.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an advisory suggesting testing on demand for “all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry”.

The ‘Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India’ (version VI), issued on Friday, said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand. It also suggested that 100 per cent of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been widespread transmission of the infection.

The ICMR also stressed that no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of tests, and pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility.

Further, the existing recommendations related to testing for COVID-19 have been extended, elaborated and divided into four parts — routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry, routine surveillance in non-containment areas, hospital settings and testing on demand — and choice of test (RT-PCR, TrueNat or CBNAAT and rapid antigen tests) in order of priority has been listed.

Under the category of ‘routine surveillance in containment zones and screening (at points of entry’, the advisory recommended testing of all asymptomatic high-risk individuals (people above 65 and those with co-morbidities etc.) in containment zones.

As far as choice of test is concerned, rapid antigen test (RAT) is listed first, followed by RT-PCR or TrueNat or CBNAAT as the second option.

Under the category of ‘routine surveillance in non-containment areas’, the advisory recommended testing all asymptomatic high-risk contacts (contacts in family and workplace, people aged 65 and above, those with co-morbidities etc), with RAT being the first choice of test in order of priority.

Under the category ‘hospital settings’, the advisory recommended testing all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) patients presenting in a healthcare setting, asymptomatic high-risk patients who are hospitalised or seeking immediate hospitalisation, patients diagnosed with malignant diseases, transplant patients, patients with chronic co-morbidities and people aged 65 and above.

It also suggested testing for asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures (not to be tested more than once a week during hospital stay) and all pregnant women in/near labor who are hospitalised for delivery.

Mothers who test positive for COVID-19 should be advised to wear a mask and undertake frequent hand washing while handling their baby for 14 days. They should also be advised on breast cleaning before feeding the neonate.

The ICMR stated that a single RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT positive test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, and no re-testing is recommended prior to discharge from a COVID-19 facility after clinical recovery, including for transfer from a COVID area/facility to a non-COVID area/facility. If symptoms develop following a negative RAT test, a repeat RAT or RT-PCR should be done. Home quarantine for 14 days is recommended for all individuals before undergoing elective surgery to minimise chances of infection before the procedure. (Agencies)