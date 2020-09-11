Choice is theirs: PDF on BJP quit threat

SHILLONG: PDF leader and Urban Affairs Minister, Hamletson Dohling has left it to the state BJP to decide on withdrawal of its support to the MDA coalition.

“If BJP wants to pull out of the MDA coalition, it is their decision,” Dohling said on Thursday.

Endorsing UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh who said that the BJP should have consulted the coalition partners, Dohling said the party was behaving as per their nature.

Dohling also wanted to know if the party had consulted its legislators before making the comments.

Reaction of the MDA coalition partners varies on the corruption charges levelled by the BJP. While the NCP is ready for a CBI probe, the UDP said the party should have consulted with the coalition before making the allegations.