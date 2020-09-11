New regional political party in Assam’s horizon

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have announced that their newly-formed Political party’s name will be declared on or before September 15.

They shared the names of the convenors of the party’s Assam Advisory Committee in a joint press meet held here on Friday.

Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya and Basanta Deka who have been appointed as the convenors of the party will be taking all the important decisions on behalf of the party.

The new regional political party has planked itself on the motto “Assam first, always and ever.”

The AASU and AJYCP has formed Asom Advisory Committee recently to advise on ways for resolution of political, social, economic and ethnic issues of the state.

The new regional political party is being formed as per the advice of the Advisory Committee. In order to keep their apolitical character intact, the AASU and AJYCP have formed a separate committee to facilitate formation of the new political party.

Both the organisation today lambasted the regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) which was an offspring of Assam Agitation against illegal migrants, for dashing regional aspirations in the state after the party had tied up with the BJP in the lure of power,

The leaders of the AASU and AJYCP stated that AGP’s utter failure to solve the problems of indigenous communities had created the necessity for formation of another regional political party in the state.

The new regional political party is being formed with the objectives: