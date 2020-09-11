RPF bust ‘Real Mango’ used to corner confirmed railway tickets

Guwahati, September 11: In a nationwide investigation drive, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully disrupted the operation of illegal software called “Real Mango” used for cornering confirmed Railway reservation.

In view of the apprehension of increase in touting activity after restart of the passenger services, drive against touts was intensified by Railway Protection Force (RPF) in entire Indian Railways.

Operation of an illegal software called “Rare Mango” (later changed its name to “Real Mango”) was revealed on September 9 during action against touts by the field units of RPF.

RPF units of North Central Railway (NCR), Eastern Railway (ER) and Western Railway (WR) apprehended some suspects and initiated the process of understanding and unscrambling the operation of Rare Mango/Real Mango Software.

In course of systematic unscrambling of the working of the illegal software, it has been found that

Real mango software bypasses V3 and V2 captcha. It synchronises bank OTP with help of a mobile app and feeds it to the requisite form automatically. The software auto-fills the passenger details and payment details in the forms. The software logs in to the IRCTC website through multiple IRCTC ids. The illegal software is sold through five tiered structure: System Admin & his team, Mavens, Super sellers, Sellers and Agents. System admin is receiving payment in bit coins.

Field units of RPF have been able to apprehend 40 criminals so far including the kingpin (system developer) and key managers involved in operation of this illegal software and block live tickets worth more than Rs 5 Lakhs. Five key operatives of the illegal software have been arrested from West Bengal. The software has now been fully decimated.