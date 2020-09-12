Conrad moves Union minister on conservation of elephant corridors

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday met Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar and submitted the proposal from state government for in situ conservation of wildcats and high-quality elephant corridors in the state.

“Met with Hon’ble Union Minister, Sh. Prakash Javdekar Ji. Discussed proposals submitted by Meghalaya Government pertaining to in situ conservation of wild cats, conservation of the two high-quality elephant corridors in Garo Hills, which is among the 27 corridors in India and other matters. We are hopeful of the Ministry’s consideration and support,” Sangma said on Friday.

It may be mentioned that unabated habit fragmentation has resulted in rapid decline in the number of wildcats in the hill state where man-elephant conflicts, too, have reached an alarming proportion, especially in Garo Hills region.

Wild elephants prefer to move to distant locations in search of fodder and water.

However, unabated destruction of forest by people has affected the migration process of elephants, resulting in conflicts between animals and human beings.

Moreover, destruction of forests has compelled wild elephants to stray into human habitats in search of food that result in crop damage and raiding of human settlements.