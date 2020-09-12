MCA announce members for 2020-21 season

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has announced nominated members in the selection committee for 2020-21 season which is based as per the technical committee recommendation and as per the approval of the Apex Council meeting of the MCA. It may be noted that the term of an individual member in the committee will be a maximum of three years only. In the senior and under-23 men’s category, Iohbor Blah is selected as chairman and Dr. Saljagringrang R Marak and Manik Das were selected as member. In the junior U-19 and U-16 boys’ category, Biswajit Dasgupta is selected as chairman and Mark A Laloo and Neil Armstrong A Sangma were selected as members. Meanwhile, in the senior and under-23 women’s category, Babloo Passah is selected as chairman, while the members included Raju A Sangma and Banteilang Lyngdoh. In the junior U-19 girls’ category, Purojit Mondol is selected as chairman, while Md Junaid and Mebanphira Swer were selected as members.