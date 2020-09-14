41 test positive at Raj Bhavan

SHILLONG: The COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the state, particularly the capital city, has now breached the heavily barricaded walls of Raj Bhavan with 41 people of various rank and files testing positive in the past 48 hours.

Sources said that the 41 people who tested positive included Raj Bhavan staff, officials and police personnel.

Sources also confirmed that Governor, Satya Pal Malik had tested negative.

Secretary to the Governor, Pravin Bakshi was tested positive earlier but the samples sent for cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification (CBNAAT) test was negative on Sunday. He will go for a retest on Monday.

Health Minister, AL Hek informed that 30 people tested positive on Saturday while 11 more were confirmed positive on Sunday. According to sources, the Health department staff had collected the samples on Friday.

Asked about the possible source of infection in the Raj Bhavan campus, Health department sources said they were unsure about the source, but added that contact tracing was being carried out.

The areas around the Raj Bhavan have been barricaded after the detection of COVID cases.