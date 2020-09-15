Panel to finalise SOPs for places of worship in a week

SHILLONG: The state government will finalise the SOPs for reopening of the places of worship within this week.

Chief Secretary, MS Rao revealed this on Monday after a meeting of the sub-committee entrusted with the task of re-examining the protocols for reopening of religious places.

Rao informed that the panel held discussions on the SOPs notified earlier by the Health department.

According to the chief secretary, the panel shared some documents with the government requesting minor changes to the SOPs.

“We are meeting again in two-three days and we will finalise the SOPs on reopening of the places of worship,” he said.

The state government had constituted the sub-committee comprising of members of the Shillong All Faiths Forum (SAFF) and headed by the chief secretary, to revisit the protocols to be put in place before reopening of places of worship.

Replying to a query on the possibility of reopening of worship places in the state, Rao reiterated that they would reopen by the first week of October if the COVID-19 situation improves.

Asked to react on reports that a section of religious leaders have decided to go ahead with reopening of places of worship, the chief secretary denied knowledge of the same but expressed confidence that people will abide by the government orders.