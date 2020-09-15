Burgeoning spread of COVID in M’laya worries officials

SHILLONG: Two more deaths and 139 new cases of COVID infections were reported on Monday, as Meghalaya continued to witness burgeoning new cases in three-figures almost daily for over a fortnight.

As the community spread has begun to take its toll, the pandemic has led to closure of several places of public importance, including Raj Bhavan, GPO, banks, newspaper establishment, besides scores of public dwelling places have come under micro-containment measures.

While the battle fatigued front line warriors are putting up a brave fight, the health officials, unable to get a grip on the escalating situation, have renewed their appeal to the public to adhere to the SOPs and other protocols. More so, after shops and market places have been permitted to function normally.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Monday told reporters that the war is going on here against the unseen virus and people must come together and cooperate to defeat the virus.

Urging people to follow SMS (Social Distancing, Mask and Sanitisation), Dr War said that the SMS is the only cure and prevention available right now against COVID. “We have opened up everything (market places) and spread of COVID-19 is upto us as how discipline and responsible we and if we don’t follow these protocols, we have to be ready for the peak which is assembling.

He said that of people follow protocol, it will help health workers and Administration, adding that if there are any shortcomings questions can be asked when things are normal.

“This is not a time to point fingers. We are giving our best and people give us your cooperation and surely we will be victorious in days to come,” he said with optimism.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya on Monday registered 139 new cases on Monday taking the total number of active cases to 1686 while two more individuals lost their lives taking the death toll to 28.

46-year-old Iawbor Kharsohonoh from 7th Mile, Upper Shillong died while being transferred from Bethany Hospital to NEIGRIHMS on Monday morning.

The body was later sent back to Bethany Hospital for formalities. He had a history of pain, high grade fever and loose motion.

Another 66-year-old male resident of Paltan Bazaar, identified as Binod Kumar Goenka, also died on Monday. He was referred to NEIGRIHMS from Supercare Hospital on August 25.

Of the 139 cases of the day, 124 were detected in East Khasi Hills which includes 66 high risk contacts, 39 Air Force/ Para Military personnel, ten from Laban cluster, six from Golf Link cluster and three SARI cases. In Ri Bhoi 12 cases were detected including eight high risk contacts, three returnees, one from cement factory cluster. Two high risk cases were detected in East Jaintia Hills and one returnee in West Garo Hills also tested positive.

Banks report cases

A case was been reported from the Indian Overseas Bank branch located at M.G. Road near the High Court on Monday. People wearing PPE suits were seen sanitising the bank premises on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, sources also informed that the HDFC Bank, Bara Bazar branch was shut down after three staff tested positive.

The positive patients and other staff have been put under quarantine.