Meghalaya eases entry system

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has finally relented. After stoutly defying for over a fortnight the directive of Ministry of Home Affairs to do away with e-permit system for entry into the state, the government has withdrawn the system of online permit for outsiders.

However, it does not mean that there are no formalities before entering the state. A simplified system has been put in place for online submission of essential data for auto generation of entry pass.

Earlier, the system entailed human intervention; the concerned deputy commissioner’s office would approve or reject applications.

Broadly, only four categories of application will now be entertained: On government duty, business related, medical treatment and skilled or highly skilled labour.

Under the new dispensation, no documents are needed to be submitted at the time of furnishing online application. All valid online applications will auto-generate a pass.

At the time of entry, the online pass and prescribed documents would be required to be presented at the chosen entry point where after due verification and mandatory COVID testing, people are let in.

According to an official notification, the documents required to be produced at the entry point are proof of residence; papers showing they were engaged in government or essential services; referral papers in case of medical treatment and proof of engagement for migrant skilled and unskilled labour.

In all cases, the proof of booking confirmation of paid quarantine is mandatory.

All travellers are permitted to take a hired vehicle or self-driven vehicle. The drivers halting more than a day are also required to register for testing separately.

For an application to be considered as valid, the following details are mandatory: personal details, mode of travel, category, proposed place of stay in Meghalaya, arrival date, duration of stay and choice of entry gate.

It may be recalled that MHA had issued two directives to the states in the month of August to do away with e-permit system and remove all restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods. The state government did not oblige and continued with its rigid system for over a fortnight.

It was not clear what led to the change in stand of the state government.