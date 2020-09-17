COVID situation has gone out of control: Congress

SHILLONG: The state government’s attempt to put up a brave face despite a surge in COVID-19 cases was laid bare by the Opposition Congress which has come down heavily on the NPP-led government for not having a roadmap for effective management of the pandemic.

In a volley of verbal attacks on Wednesday, Congress Spokesperson Zenith Sangma expressed concern over the COVID situation in the state which is turning worse with each passing day.

Asserting that the COVID-19 situation in the state had spiralled out of control, Zenith said, “The state was heading towards community transmission but the government kept denying it time and again.”

Alleging complete failure of the government on the COVID management front, Zenith claimed that business representatives from Assam and other places have been able to enter Meghalaya despite a clampdown on interstate movement.

Terming the act as dangerous, the Congress leader questioned how people from outside the state were permitted to enter the Secretariat and meet ministers of the state.

“When I sought an update I was told that people don’t need passes or permission if they exit the state within 72 hours, Zenith said.

Pointing to lack of coordination between the state government and the district authorities, the Congress MLA claimed that patients in Tura were hiring ambulances from Goalpara in Assam to come to Shillong for treatment to avoid being sent to quarantine on their return to Tura. “We have been demanding proactive measures from the government to handle the challenges but it seems that the DHS is not even aware of such incidents,” he said.