GUWAHATI: Twelve more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Friday taking the death toll up to 540 while 2509 new COVID19 cases were detected out of 36027 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is 6.96%.

Of the newly-detected cases 541 are in Kamrup Metro; 207 are in Lakhimpur; 197 in Golaghat and 162 in Jorhat.

Total number COVID19 cases in Assam are 152858 out of which 121610 have recovered so far.